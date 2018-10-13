Xiaomi Amazfit Olympic marathon shoes gets two new colors, priced at 269 Yuan (~$39)

Xiaomi is here with some new colour options for its Amazfit Olympic marathon shoes. Last year in April, Xiaomi announced its first smart shoes with an intelligent chip. Later, in June, an upgraded Xiaomi sports sneakers 2 came into existence. Now, under its another sub-brand, Huami, Xiaomi has announced two new colour options of light red and cinnabar red for Amazfit Olympic marathon shoes.

The new Amazfit Olympic marathon shoes are equipped with H-type PA and X-type TPU on the outside. There are several selling points for the new Xiaomi shoes, some are its light and breathable design, stable support, cushioning assistants and easy wearing of shoes. It also features the E-TPU (popcorn) Plus midsole for excellent rebound and cushioning. It also packs Achilles tendon support stabilisation technology which will help you to balance the midsole and tendon easily.

It adopts an ergonomic design and insole designed according to the curvature of the foot bones. Overall, it gives you good performance along with better protection. Huami has reduced its weight using the Goodyear outsole and lightweight wear-resistant rubber which ultimately helps in increased gripping power and resistance.

The new shoes also pack Footbird Pro sceptre ERC insole which absorbs shock and help relieve the load on your ankle, joints and knees.

The new Olympic red, Dansha red colours have increased the colour options for the buyers. Along with the standard black and white colours, now Amazfit Olympic marathon shoes are available in total 6 colours. The Olympic red is available for men while the new Dansha red colour is for women. The new colour shoes are going on sale from Monday next week at the starting price of 269 Yuan (~$39).

