Confirmed: Black Shark 2 launches October 23, official posters released

Its confirmed, the Black Shark 2 launches on October 23. Following the leaked poster that surfaced a few days ago, Black Shark itself has confirmed that it has a product launch on Tuesday, October 23 and the official posters confirm it is for the Black Shark 2.

Black Shark has released two posters confirming the event. Both of them have a silhouette of the phone as the background. As you can see, the speaker grille above the display is the same as that in these live photos from yesterday. The phone also has a neon green line that runs around the frame.

The second poster shows the bottom half of the phone’s rear and also counts down to the event which is five days from today. Wondering who is on both posters? That’s Zhang Daxian, a Chinese actor and game anchor who will be at the event.

The Black Shark gaming phone was released in April and six months later, a successor is already on the way. The Black Shark 2 will come with a Snapdragon 845 processor, dual rear cameras and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. It will keep the 5.99-inch screen of the original as well as the 4,000mAh battery. We have no idea if it will sell for higher than the original or have the same launch price.

