Huawei Mate 20 X is a €900 gaming phone with an optional stylus

Huawei launched another Mate 20 phone today. The Mate 20 X is the latest member of the Mate series and it is designed for gamers.

Mate 20 X Specs

The Mate 20 X can be called a mix of the Mate 20 and the Mate 20 Pro as it has a number of features from both phones. Take for example its screen, it is much larger than both phones at 7.2-inches but it has the water-drop notch and 1080 x 2244 resolution of the Mate 20 and it is an OLED panel like the Mate 20 Pro.

The Mate 20 X is powered by the Kirin 980 with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage like the Mate 20 Pro. It also has triple rear cameras and they are the same configuration as the Pro’s (40MP + 20MP + 8MP). Its front-facing camera is a 24MP sensor.

The phone comes with GPU Turbo 2.0, so gaming performance should even be better. To solve heating issues, Huawei says the Mate 20 X uses Huawei Supercool – a cooling technology which consists of a vapor chamber and a graphene film cooling technology. We believe this is the same cooling technology that will surface in the Honor Magic 2 scheduled to launch at the end of the month.

Huawei has a couple of accessories for the Mate 20 X such as a gaming pad that attaches to the left of the device. The gaming pad has a D-pad and an analog stick. Reminds us of the Black Shark gaming phone’s gamepad but the Black Shark’s own is missing a D-pad.

The Mate 20 X also has support for a stylus dubbed the M-Pen. The stylus has up to 4096 levels of pressure and can be used for note-taking right from the locked screen and for creating notes via the Easy Memo app. It has to be purchased separately and can’t be stored in the device like the S-Pen of the Samsung Galaxy Note series. Huawei says the Mate 20 X supports wireless projection to a larger screen.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for SuperCharge, a USB-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, dual-band GPS, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and NFC. It also has an IR sensor, stereo speakers NFC, and an NM memory card slot for up to 256GB of extra space. It runs Android Pie out of the box.

Mate 20 X Price and Availability

The phone is priced at €900 and will be available in Silver Violet and Midnight Blue when it goes on sale on October 26. It will ship with a protective case and a pair of 3.5mm wired earphones. There is no info on the price of the M-Pen and the gamepad.