Nokia X7 (7.1 Plus) vs Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite vs Huawei Mate 20 Lite: Specs Comparison

HMD Global has just announced Nokia X7. It is the successor of Nokia 7 Plus, the handset which had the biggest success since the Finnish brand is back in the smartphones market with Android devices, and it will hit the global market as Nokia 7.1 Plus. Given the importance of this device, we compared it with the new Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite which is slowly expanding in the global market and Huawei Mate 20 Lite. All are perfect mid-range devices for you if you want to save some money, and here you will discover their differences.

Nokia X7 (7.1 Plus) vs Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite vs Huawei Mate 20 Lite

Nokia X7 (7.1 Plus) Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite Huawei Mate 20 Lite DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 154.8 x 75.8 x 8 mm, 178 grams 156.4 x 75.8 x 7.5 mm, 169 grams 158.3 x 75.3 x 7.6 mm, 172 grams DISPLAY 6.18 inches, 1080 x 2280p (Full HD+), 414 ppi, IPS LCD 6.26 inches, 1080 x 2280p (Full HD+), 403 ppi, 19:9 ratio, IPS LCD 6.3 inches, 1080 x 2340 pixels, 409 ppi, 18:9 ratio, LTPS IPS LCD PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 710, octa-core 2.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, octa-core 2.2 GHz MediaTek Helio 710, octa-core 2.2 GHz MEMORY 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM, 128 GB – micro SD slot 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM, 128 GB 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM, 64 GB – micro SD slot SOFTWARE Android 8.1 Oreo, Android One Android 8.1 Oreo, MIUI Android 8.1 Oreo, EMUI CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS CAMERA Dual 12 + 13 MP f/1.9

20 MP f/2.0 front camera Dual 12 + 5 MP f/1.9 and f/2.0

24 MP front camera Dual 20 + 2 MP f/1.8

24 + 2 MP f/2.0 front camera BATTERY 3500 mAh, Fast Chargin with Quick Charge 3.0 3350 mAh, Fast Charging with Quick Charge 3.0 3750 mAh, Fast Charging with 9V / 2A 18W ADDITIONAL FEATURES Hybrid Dual SIM slot Dual SIM slot Hybrid Dual SIM slot

Design

The device I like more for its look is definitely the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite. It comes with a flagship-like design composed of a glass back with an (optional) gradient finish, and it has the highest screen-to-body ratio. It is definitely more attractive than Nokia X7 and Huawei Mate 20 Lite, even though Nokia X7 is a more compact phone due to its smaller display.

Display

Most of the midrange phones have an IPS display with a Full HD resolution and it is the same when it comes to these three handsets. But Nokia X7 has something more: the HDR technology. It is able to enrich the colors as well as converting content from SDR to HDR in real time. This display is the one with the best viewing quality but it is slightly smaller compared to Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite and Huawei Mate 20 Lite, and it allows the body of the phone to be smaller as well.

Specs & Software

Nokia X7 has the best display and also the best hardware department. It features the most powerful processor by Qualcomm if we do not count the 800 series. We are talking about the Snapdragon 710, an octa-core running at frequencies up to 2.2 GHz. It is the successor of Snapdragon 660 found on the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite and it is way more powerful than Kirin 710. You will soon be able to get a Nokia X7 with up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Camera

Nokia X7 is the winner even in the camera comparison, at least for the paper and for the rear camera setup. It features a bright aperture and Carl Zeiss optics, it supports dual pixel autofocus and it even has optical stabilization. We could not expect more from a midrange-class camera. When it comes to the front camera, the winner is instead the Huawei Mate 20 Lite with its dual setup which should detect depth info in a better way. However, we will have to test Nokia X7 personally to confirm these assumptions.

Battery

With a capacity of 3750 mAh, Huawei Mate 20 Lite has the bigger battery, so it is supposed to last more than its opponents. But HMD Global is used to optimize the battery of their phones very well, so it might be that Nokia X7 will achieve similar results with its 3500 mAh unit. So, for now, we do not have a winner as Nokia X7 is still not on the shelves.

Price

Nokia X7 will soon land in China with a price starting from €212, Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite starts from €175 and Huawei Mate 20 Lite costs €300 (in the more powerful 6/64 GB configuration). Given its specs on the paper and its value for money, currently I would pick Nokia X7 and for me, it is the winner of the comparison.

Nokia X7 (7.1 Plus) vs Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite vs Huawei Mate 20 Lite: PROs and CONS

Nokia X7 (7.1 Plus)

PROs

Better performance

Android One

Great cameras

Nice display

CONS

Still not available

Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite

PROs

Wonderful design

More affordable

Good performance

Nice cameras

CONS

No micro SD

Huawei Mate 20 Lite

PROs

Big display

Nice cameras

Big battery

Original design

CONS