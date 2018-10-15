Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite goes global, starting with Ukraine on October 17

When the Mi 8 Lite was released last month, Xiaomi‘s spokesman confirmed it would get a global release. The global launch starts this week and Europe is the first port of call.

Xiaomi’s spokesman, Donovan Sung, has revealed in a tweet that the Mi 8 Lite will be launching first in Ukraine. The launch will take place on Wednesday, October 17 in the capital city of Kiev at 1900 hrs local time.

We're launching our latest flagship #Mi8Lite across our global markets soon, launching first in Ukraine on Wednesday. Excited to fly to Kiev tomorrow to meet our Mi Fans! ✈️✈️#Xiaomi #launch #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/bhpgtqebHi — Donovan Sung (@donovansung) October 15, 2018

The Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite has a 6.26-inch 1080 x 2280 screen with a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Snapdragon 660 processor with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage.

Just like the other phones in the Mi 8 series, it has dual rear cameras although its primary camera is a 12MP sensor and there is a 5MP camera depth sensor. The front-facing camera which resides within the notch is a 24MP sensor.

The Mi 8 Lite doesn’t have the IR face unlock of the Mi 8 and Mi 8 Pro or the 3D face unlock of the Mi 8 Explorer Edition. However, it does come with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. It has a 3350mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 3.0 and runs Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box.

The Mi 8 Lite is also expected to launch in Taiwan soon.

