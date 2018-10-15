Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite goes global, starting with Ukraine on October 17

by Habeeb Onawole ago0

When the Mi 8 Lite was released last month, Xiaomi‘s spokesman confirmed it would get a global release. The global launch starts this week and Europe is the first port of call.

Xiaomi’s spokesman, Donovan Sung, has revealed in a tweet that the Mi 8 Lite will be launching first in Ukraine. The launch will take place on Wednesday, October 17 in the capital city of Kiev at 1900 hrs local time.

The Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite has a 6.26-inch 1080 x 2280 screen with a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Snapdragon 660 processor with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage.

Just like the other phones in the  Mi 8 series, it has dual rear cameras although its primary camera is a 12MP sensor and there is a 5MP camera depth sensor. The front-facing camera which resides within the notch is a 24MP sensor.

READ MORE: Xiaomi Mi 6S Geekbench listing reveals Android 9 Pie, SD835 and 6 GB RAM

The Mi 8 Lite doesn’t have the IR face unlock of the Mi 8 and Mi 8 Pro or the 3D face unlock of the Mi 8 Explorer Edition. However, it does come with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. It has a 3350mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 3.0 and runs Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box.

The Mi 8 Lite is also expected to launch in Taiwan soon.

(Source)

