OnePlus 6T arriving in the UK on November 6 via EE, Vodafone, Carphone Warehouse and few others

Recently, Carl Pei, Co-Founder of OnePlus took to Twitter to formally announce the OnePlus 6T availability in the UK. In a recent tweet and from a forum post on the OnePlus community, it is clear that OnePlus 6T is going to be the most widely available device of OnePlus in the UK. It will be available for purchase from different carriers like O2, EE and Vodafone. Even, users can directly buy the device from retailers such as Carphone Warehouse and John Lewis.

Further, in the same forum post, OnePlus revealed that the upcoming flagship device will be made available for purchase by November 6th. OnePlus has already started stocking up the device in teh respective retail and network carrier partners.

OnePlus motive is to provide an ultimate experience of their products even before the customer buys a device. The Chinese company wants to provide various solutions to experience their devices at different stores across the UK. So, you can expect the device for show-off at multiple retailers stores who have partnered with OnePlus. It will be an essential milestone for OnePlus if they launch OnePlus 6T successfully in the UK.

OnePlus 6T Specs

Additionally, OnePlus 6T is expected to carry Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (2.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385) coupled with Adreno 630. It will feature a 6.41 inch AMOLED display having a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. It will host an improved dual camera on teh rear side of the device with a 16-megapixel camera on the front.

It will be made available in two different RAM variants of 6/8GB. It will come on Android 9.0 Pie out of the box. In connectivity, there will be NFC, USB Type-C, Bluetooth, WiFi and GPS. In sensors, OnePlus 6T will carry Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass and Gyroscope.

So, let’s wait for the official launch event on October 30th. How many of you ar waiting for the Oneplus 6T?

