Coolpad Note 8 with FHD+ display and dual rear cameras launched in India for Rs. 9,999 ($136)

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Coolpad has today launched its latest mid-range ‘Note’ series smartphone in the Indian market — Coolpad Note 8.

The phone features a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display offering a screen resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek‘s MT6750 octa-core processor, coupled with Mali T860 graphics processor.

The Coolpad Note 8 packs 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There’s also a microSD card slot, which enables you to further expand the phone’s storage capacity up to 128GB. It also features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, below the camera module.

In terms of photography, the handset comes with a dual camera setup on the back, consisting of a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 0.3-megapixel secondary camera sensor. On the front side, it comes equipped with an 8-megapixel snapper for taking selfies.

Coming to the software, the device is running Android 8.0 Oreo operating system out of the box. It comes with the usual set of connectivity options, which includes 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS. The phone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery.

Read More: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro to soon launch in India; storage and color variants for India leaked

The Coolpad Note 8 is priced at Rs. 9,999 in India, which roughly converts to $136. It will be available in Black color and will go on sale from today onwards, exclusively through e-commerce platform Paytm Mall.