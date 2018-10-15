Vertu is back! Sends out invite for October 17 event

Luxury phone maker, Vertu, is back! The brand which was originally owned by Nokia later changed hands a number of times before going bankrupt and eventually out of business last year.

After it shut down in 2017, the brand was sold to Baferton Ltd., a Turkish company based in Cyprus. It appears the new owners have revived the brand as they have sent out invites for an event on Wednesday, October 17.

The invite doesn’t reveal any info about the device but does say the event is a global launch and mentions the tagline “Live or Die”. The event is slated to begin at 1730 hrs local China time and there is a dress code for those invited.

READ MORE: Vertu Constellation X Goes On Sale For ¥39,800 ($6339)

The new Vertu phone will most definitely not deviate from the design language of its predecessors, so expect it to be covered in high-quality leather, adorned with jewels or precious stones, and handmade at its factory in England. Oh! Let’s not forget, it will have a pretty high price tag.

(Source)