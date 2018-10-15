Huawei Enjoy Max vs Xiaomi Mi Max 3 vs Honor 8X Max: Specs Comparison

Phablets became so big that the smallest tablets are becoming useless. And thanks to bezels getting every day more narrow, the displays can now have a way bigger size compared to some years ago, without increasing the overall dimensions of the phones. The latest big phablets released are Xiaomi Mi Max 3 and Honor 8X Max. Today, Huawei Enjoy Max joined the bandwagon as it just hitten the shelves in China. Here is a comparison to help you find the best. Note that you do not see Huawei Enjoy Max in the picture because it is (almost) a rebranded Honor 8X for the Chinese market.

Huawei Enjoy Max vs Xiaomi Mi Max 3 vs Honor 8X Max

Huawei Enjoy Max Xiaomi Mi Max 3 Huawei Honor 8X Max DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 177.6 × 86.3 × 8.1 mm, 210 grams 176.2 x 87.4 x 8 mm, 221 grams 177.6 × 86.3 × 8.1 mm, 210 grams DISPLAY 7.12 inches, 1080 x 2244p (Full HD+), 350 ppi, 18.7:9 ratio, IPS LCD 6.9 inches, 1080 x 2160p (Full HD), 350 ppi, 18:9 ratio, IPS LCD 7.12 inches, 1080 x 2244p (Full HD+), 350 ppi, 18.7:9 ratio, IPS LCD PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, octa-core 2.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 636, octa-core 1.8 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 636, octa-core 1.8 GHz MEMORY 4 GB RAM, 64 GB 6 GB RAM, 128 GB, micro SD slot 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM, 128 GB – micro SD slot 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM, 64 GB, micro SD slot SOFTWARE Android 8.1 Oreo, EMUI 8.2 Android 8.1 Oreo, MIUI 9.5 Android 8.1 Oreo, EMUI 8.2 CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS CAMERA Dual 16 MP + 2 MP f/2.0 and f/2.4

Design

Huawei Enjoy Max and Honor 8X Max are exactly the same devices when it comes to the aesthetics. Indeed, the former is almost a renamed variant of the latter with only slight differences in the hardware side. This said, these two handsets have a superior design to Xiaomi Mi Max 3 thanks to a glass back, a waterdrop notch and a higher screen-to-body ratio. Xiaomi Mi Max 3 has a full metal unibody design which is surely more resistant to drops, but also way uglier.

Display

With all of these handsets, you get a huge but midrange-class display. Whatever you choose, you will have more or less the same viewing quality as well as the same level of detail. The display of Honor 8X Max and Huawei Enjoy Max is a bit taller while the one of Xiaomi Mi Max 3 is larger. Further, Honor 8X Max and Enjoy Max have a waterdrop notch, while Xiaomi Mi Max 3 is notchless but it has thicker bezels.

Specs & Software

Huawei Enjoy Max is the most powerful device of the trio. It sports an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset paired with up to 6 GB of RAM, while its opponents both have a less powerful but very efficient Snapdragon 636. So, if you live in China and you want the best performance you are lucky, as Huawei Enjoy Max is only available there for now.

Camera

While Huawei wins when it comes to design and hardware, it loses if we talk about camera quality. Xiaomi Mi Max 3 has a better dual camera setup on its rear side, which boasts a brighter aperture as well as a better autofocus system. But it remains a midrange-class camera department and it is nothing special.

Battery

Besides having a better camera than its opponent, Xiaomi Mi Max 3 also has a bigger battery and it can last more on a single charge. With a 5500 mAh capacity and a wonderful software optimization, this device has no particular difficulties to reach two days of battery life even with a stressed use.

Price

Huawei Honor 8X Max and Xiaomi Mi Max 3 are priced around €250/$289 and 270€/$312, respectively, in the global market. Huawei Enjoy Max hitten China with a price tag of about €211/$245. Personally, at least when it comes to big phablets, I do not care a lot about design, so I would pick the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 because of its better camera and bigger battery. But if you love the look and you want the best performance, get a unit of Huawei Enjoy Max.

Huawei Enjoy Max vs Xiaomi Mi Max 3 vs Huawei Honor 8X Max: PRO and CONS

Huawei Enjoy Max

PRO

Great aesthetics

Big battery

High screen-to-body ratio

Stereo speakers

Better performance

CONS

Average cameras

Xiaomi Mi Max 3

PRO

Longer battery life

Affordable price

Wide display

Good cameras

CONS

Midrange-like design

Huawei Honor 8X Max

PRO

Good aesthetics

Big battery

High screen-to-body ratio

Stereo speakers

CONS