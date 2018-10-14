Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro storage, color variants for India leaked

At the end of September, Thailand had received the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro smartphone. Since the Redmi Note 5 Pro was met with overwhelming response in India, it is speculated that the Redmi Note 6 Pro will be met with good reception. According to reliable tipster from India, Xiaomi is planning to launch the Redmi Note 6 Pro smartphone in India. He has claimed that the phone may go official during the Diwali festival season at the end of the first week of the coming month. Apart from sharing the launch plans of the Note 6 Pro for India, the tipster has also shared key details on its storage and color variants that will be landing in India.

The tipster has revealed that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro will be coming to India in colors like Rose Gold, Black, Blue and Red. Like the Redmi Note 5 Pro, its successor is expected to release in India in variants like 64 GB storage + 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage + 6 GB RAM.

Compared to the predecessor model, the Redmi Note 6 Pro does not seem to offer many new features. The Note 6 Pro is fitted with a 6.26-inch notched IPS LCD screen that produces Full HD+ resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The handset is fueled by Snapdragon 636 chipset and 4,000mAh battery.

The back panel of the Redmi Note 6 Pro features 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel vertical dual camera setup. For shooting selfies, it is fitted with a 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel front-facing camera. It is fitted with a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. There is no information available on the pricing of the Redmi Note 6 Pro for India.

The 64 GB storage + 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage + 6 GB RAM editions of the Redmi Note 5 Pro are respectively selling for Rs. 14,999 (~$203) and Rs. 16,999 (~$230) in India. With some improvements like large screen space and four cameras, the upcoming Note 6 Pro may carry slightly higher pricing than the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

(source)