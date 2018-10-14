Samsung Galaxy A6s leaked photos reveal sleek design, color variants

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) that was unveiled in the previous month is the first phone from the company with triple rear cameras. The South Korean company has recently announced the Galaxy A9 (2018) phone as the world’s first phone with four rear-mounted cameras. A recent report had revealed that the South Korean company is planning to launch the same phone in China. The Galaxy A9 (2018) may not be the only phone that is heading to China since it is speculated that the country will be also receiving the Galaxy A6s smartphone that has a model number of SM-G6200. Freshly leaked photos of the Samsung Galaxy A6s have surfaced today to reveal its color variant and design.

As it can be seen in the newly leaked images, the alleged Galaxy A6s is equipped with glass panel on the rear. Its color variants include purple, red, blue and black. The rear design matches with the SM-G6200 phone that was certified by China’s TENAA telecom authority in the recent past. Hence, it seems that the SM-G6200 model number belongs to the Galaxy A6s smartphone.

According to the TENAA listing of the SM-G6200, its colors variants are black, blue, red and pink. So, the purple looking variant could actually be the pink model. The back panel of the phone features a vertical dual camera setup and a fingerprint scanner.

The front view of the Galaxy A6s reveals that it could be sporting Infinity Display design. The side bezels of the phone are a bit thick. The bottom bezel is empty, but the upper one features a selfie camera and an earpiece. The bottom view of the phone reveals that it is equipped with a 3.5mm audio jack, a microUSB port and an external speaker. One of the photos have “Galaxy Phoenix” mentioned on the boot screen which could be the codename of the smartphone.

Rumors surrounding the Galaxy A6s state that it could be the first ODM from Samsung. Because of the dismal market share of Samsung in China, the company has reportedly entered an agreement with China’s Wintech that also produces phones for Xiaomi. Hence, future Samsung phone for China could be produced by Wintech.

Coming back to Galaxy A6s, its TENAA listing has revealed that it features a 5.99-inch IPS LCD screen that delivers Full HD+ resolution. Samsung is known for releasing phones with its Super AMOLED screens. After many years, the company could be launching a phone with LCD screen. It is powered by 2.2 GHz octa-core processor and 6 GB of RAM. Its storage editions are 64 GB and 128 GB. The handset will be running on Android 8.1 Oreo OS. For more storage, it will be featuring a microSD card. It will be fueled by a 3,300mAh battery.

(source|via)