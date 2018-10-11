Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) debut as world’s first phone with four rear cameras

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018), the world’s first smartphone with four rear cameras is now official. The announcement of the Galaxy A9 has come soon after the launch of Galaxy A7 (2018) which is the company’s smartphone with triple rear cameras. The high-end Glaxy A9 is equipped with some other exciting features such as big display, powerful SoC and a large battery.

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) Specifications and Features

The Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) features a 6.3-inch S-AMOLED screen that produces Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2220 pixels. The Infinity Display design allows the notch-free screen of the Galaxy A9 to deliver an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. Samsung has also included support for Always-on Display on the A9 (2018).

The upper bezel of the Galaxy A9 (2018) houses a 24-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture. The glass rear of the phone houses four cameras that are aligned vertically. Sitting at the top is an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor with f/2.4 aperture and 120-degree field of view. It is followed by 10-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture. It offers 2x optical zoom.

Below it is the 24-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture. A 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture that adds depth to the captured images follows the main sensor. Samsung has included Intelligent Scene Optimizer feature that relies on AI for enhancing shots in different scenes.

The Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) is powered by Snapdragon 660. It comes in two variants of 6 GB and 8 GB of RAM. Both RAM variants include 128 GB of storage. For more storage, there is a microSD card slot on the device. The handset is loaded with Android 8.1 Oreo and Samsung’s Experience UX. The South Korean company has also included some of its on apps such as Samsung Pay, Bixby Assistant and Health.

The Galaxy A9 (2018) receives power from 3,8000mAh battery. A fingerprint scanner is present on the backside of the phone. The front camera of the phone supports face unlock feature.

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) Pricing and Availability

Samsung has only unwrapped the Galaxy A9 (2018) smartphone, but it hasn’t disclosed its pricing. The handset will be available for purchase in select markets starting from early November. It can be availed in color gradient options such as Caviar Black, Lemonade Blue and Bubblegum Pink.