Honor 8C is Official: first Snapdragon 632 phone, starts at 1,099 yuan (~$158)

Huawei’s Honor brand has officially announced the Honor 8C mid-range smartphone alongside the Honor MediaPad T5 tablet in China. The device yet another notch-packing smartphone but has all the makings of a premium mid-ranger. The device is one of the few of Huawei’s smartphones that are not powered by a Kirin chipset. The Honor brand has a longstanding reputation of an elitist design but of late, while the design style still maintains their high standards, the pricing has become affordable.

The Honor 8C is one of such affordable models and to keep the price low, Honor opted for a metal fuselage but the back panel is made from plastic. The Honor 8C is one giant phablet as it packs a 6.26-inch TFT LCD (IPS) display with an HD+ resolution of 1520×720 pixels and screen pixel density of 269 PPI. The display has a tiny notch at the top which houses the selfie camera and earpiece. The display comes with an impressive 86.6% screen-to-body ratio. The device comes with a dimension of 158.72X75.94X7.98mm meaning it is just 7.98mm thick. It also weighs just 167.2g.

Specs wise, the Honor 8C is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 chipset which makes the model the first commercial phone to pack Qualcomm’s new chipset. The chipset builds on the successes of the SD 625 and SD626 SoC. It boasts of up to 40% improvements over its predecessors. The graphic is powered by an Adreno 506 GPU. The device comes only in 4GB RAM variant while there are 32GB and 64GB storage options available. We could see Honor introduce a 6GB RAM variant later on. The storage can be expanded via a microSD card up to 256GB. The phone runs Huawei’s custom EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

The Honor 8C packs a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 13MP main sensor with a f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP depth of field sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The design of the vertically aligned rear shooters is quite spectacular with both sensors standing in isolation. The rear camera supports autofocus, continuous capture and AI beauty feature. The front camera is an 8MP shooter with f/2.0 aperture and soft light flash. The 8C also packs a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for unlocking the device. There is a 4000mAh battery under its hood which supports 5V/2A charger but there’s no fast charging technology.

The device is available in four different colours namely; Magic Night Black, Platinum Gold, Aurora Blue, and Nebula Purple. The Honor 8C comes with a 1099 Yuan ($158) price tag for the 4GB+32GB variant and 1,399 Yuan ($201) for the 4GB+64GB variant.