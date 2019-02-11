Honor 8C base model gets Rs. 1,000 price cut India, now starts at Rs. 10,999 ($154)

In December last year, Huawei’s sub-brand Honor launched its Honor 8C smartphone in the Indian market. Now, the base variant of the phone, which comes with 32GB of internal storage, has received a price cut of Rs. 1,000.

With the revised pricing, the Honor 8C 32GB storage model is now available for Rs. 10,999 (approximately $154) instead of Rs. 11,999 on Amazon India. However, the pricing of the other variant which packs 64GB of internal storage remains the same, i.e. Rs. 12,999 (approximately $182).

As for the specifications, the Honor 8C features a 6.26-inch TFT LCD IPS HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1520×720 pixels, pixel density of 269 PPI, a screen-to-body ratio of 86.6 percent, and TUV certification.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Snapdragon 632 chipset, making it the first commercial phone to be powered by Qualcomm’s new chipset. It comes with 4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB of internal storage. It features a microSD card slot that can accept memory card of up to 256GB for expanding the storage capacity. Because of the dedicated microSD card slot, you can also use two SIM cards and a microSD card simultaneously.

The handset comes with a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 13-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary depth of field sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The rear camera supports various functions, including autofocus, continuous capture, and AI beauty feature. The front camera is an 8-megapixel shooter with an f/2.0 aperture and soft light flash.

Read More: EEC listing confirms Honor 10i to soon launch in Europe, could be a rebranded model of Honor 10 Lite

While the phone supports Face Unlock feature through the front-facing camera, there’s also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security. As for the software, the smartphone runs on the Android 8.1 Oreo operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s EMUI on top. The phone is backed by a 4000mAh battery.