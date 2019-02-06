EEC listing confirms Honor 10i to soon launch in Europe, could be a rebranded model of Honor 10 Lite

Honor, the sub-brand of Huawei, is all set to launch a new budget smartphone in the European market. The phones, which the company is gearing up to launch, has an internal model number HRY-LX1T, which is the Honor 10i. The phone model has also passed through the EEC certification process.

Currently, there’s no information regarding the specifications of this upcoming smartphone except for the fact that it could be released in the European market very soon and it’ll be a budget device. While the naming suggests that it is the successor to the Honor 9i, it is likely to be a rebranded model of the Honor 10 Lite given that the internal codename of the Honor 10 Lite is HRY-LX1, which is eerily similar to the HRY-LX1T codename used for the Honor 10i.

Coming to the specifications, the Honor 10 Lite features a 6.21-inch IPS LCD Full HD+ display with screen resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and 19:9 aspect ratio and about 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by the company’s own Kirin 710 chipset. It is Huawei’s first 12nm chipset that is claimed to offer significant improvement in power consumption and performance compared to the 16nm Kirin 659.

The phone comes in two variants — 4GB RAM with 64GB of internal storage and 6GB RAM with 128GB of internal storage. There’s also a microSD card slot which enables you to further expand the phone’s storage capacity. The device also features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added protection.

For photography, the device comes equipped with a dual camera setup on the back, featuring a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor stacked vertically. It has several AI-based features, including scene recognition, partition optimization, among others. There’s also a 24-megapixel front camera with artificial intelligence technology.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Bluetooth v5.0 LE, and micro-USB 2.0 port. The phone runs Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box with the company’s own custom interface EMUI 9 on top.

Additionally, it also comes with GPU Turbo technology that enhances GPU performance significantly by increasing graphics processing efficiency up to 60 percent. The device is powered by a 3,400mAh battery which should be enough to last through the entire day on a single charge.

Read More: Honor 10 Lite with a 6.21-inch display, Kirin 710 SoC and dual rear cameras launched in India, pricing starts at Rs. 13,999 ($197)

Last month, the Honor 10 Lite was launched in the Indian market in two variants — 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM, with pricing starting from Rs. 13,999, which roughly converts to $197.