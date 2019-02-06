Google Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 XL Lite model numbers revealed; launching soon in India

Last year, Google launched its flagship smartphones — Google Pixel 3 Lite and Google Pixel 3 XL Lite, focusing on the phone’s camera capabilities. There have been rumors since few months about Google launching toned-down variants of its flagship devices.

While the company has not yet acknowledged the existence of the Pixel 3 Lite series smartphones, model numbers of the upcoming devices have now surfaced online. According to a report from MSP, the Pixel 3 Lite carries model number G020B while the Pixel 3 XL Lite has model number G020F.

The report further adds that both these smartphones will be manufactured by Foxconn. It also adds that the upcoming mid-range smartphones will soon be launched in the Indian market. However, the exact launch and availability dates are not yet known. As for the pricing, the phones will be priced under Rs. 40,000 which roughly converts to $559.

The Pixel 3 Lite is said to be codenamed “Sargo” while the Pixel 3 XL Lite version is codenamed “Bonito”. Both the handsets are expected to come pre-installed with the latest version of Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box.

Previous reports have suggested that the Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 XL Lite will be featuring 18.5:9 aspect ratio displays. While the Pixel 3 Lite will be a smaller device with a 5.5-inch display, the Pixel 3 XL Lite could be a bigger phone with a 6-inch screen.

Under the hood, the Pixel 3 Lite will be fueled by Snapdragon 670 chipset and 4GB of RAM while the XL Lite variant will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 octa-core chipset with the same 4GB RAM. The Pixel 3 Lite could pack 32GB of internal storage and 2,915mAh battery while the XL Lite variant is expected to have bigger internal storage capacity and a bigger battery.

The internal storage of the device could be less compared to other offerings in the market, but Google will be providing unlimited cloud storage for the buyers of Pixel 3 Lite. As for the camera, both the smartphones are expected to feature a 12-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera and will shoot the same quality images as the standard version.

Read More: Google deletes 29 malware filled camera beauty and filter applications from Google Play Store

The phones are also expected to retain the 3.5mm headphone jack. While it seems that Google is aiming towards the emerging markets for the ‘Lite’ variants of its flagship smartphones, the company will also be selling the smartphones through Verizon in the US.

(Source)