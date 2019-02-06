Xiaomi patent’s dual punch-hole display; Could it be for Mi MIX 4?

The Samsung Galaxy A8s, Honor V20v and Huawei Nova 4 that debuted in December 2018 were the first phones to arrive with punch-hole LCD displays. The Galaxy S10 series will be equipped with AMOLED displays with punch-hole design. By the end of 2018, there was a rumor that Xiaomi could be a working on a smartphone with a punch-hole display. Now, Lets Go Digital has shared patent design of the Beijing Xiaomi Mobile Software that was applied at the end of the previous month at the Global Design Database of WIPO (World Intellectual Property Office). The patent application includes 24 different designs of dual punch holes on a display.

As it can be seen in the below illustration, the new design is all about implementing two front-facing cameras on the display of a Xiaomi phone. Unlike the elliptical cutout that the upcoming Galaxy S10+ for its dual front-facing shooters, the Xiaomi phone will have two separate cutouts for the dual camera sensors.

Some design show that the second cutout be either for another camera sensor or notification LED or some other sensor. The illustrations such the different placements of the dual camera holes such as both cameras at right or left corner, both camera sensors placed separately at right and left, two pill-shaped holes positioned at both corners. One design even shows the two camera sensors placed on the rear.

Which Xiaomi phone could be arriving with the new dual punch-hole display design? The Mi MIX series seems like a good candidate for it that since it has always featured phones with high screen-to-body ratio. The original Mi MIX, Mi MIX 2 and Mi MIX 2S came with tri-bezeless design. The Mi MIX 3 features a notch-less screen with a slider for the dual front cameras.

Since the Mi MIX 3 has two selfie cameras, the company may want to make the same feature available on the successor model. Probably, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 arriving around October this year could be most suitable phone to adopt the dual punch-hole display design. There could be some high-end Mi or Redmi phones with same display design in future.

Xiaomi has scheduled a media event that will take place on Feb. 24 at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. The Chinese firm is likely to announce the Mi MIX 3 5G edition. There is a possibility that the company may also showcase its first foldable phone that will be sporting dual folding design.

