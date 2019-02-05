Xiaomi exec seems to have confirmed the Mi 9 will have three rear Cameras?

Xiaomi first teased it was working on a triple camera-packing smartphone with the sharing of a camera sample with watermark showing the photo was captured with a Mi triple camera phone. A couple of days back, a device suspected to be the Mi 9 flagship was spotted in the wild, in the hands of a Xiaomi exec. Even when he attempted to mask the sensors, it was glaring that the device was packing three sensors at the rear.

Now, a senior engineer with Xiaomi recently shared a photo on Weibo, some cups of rice wine apparently shot during the Chinese New Year celebration. The crisp clear nature of the picture prompted a netizen to ask the exec to describe how to adjust the camera to achieve such a shot. The Xiaomi exec categorically stated that to capture such shot, three photos have to be taken. That was interpreted to mean he was talking about a triple camera setup. The Weibo post and subsequently the comment was deleted and this has fuelled speculations that he was referring to the Mi 9 packing a triple camera at the rear.

The Mi 9 is expected to pack a Snapdragon 855 chipset as well as a 27W fast charge. Xiaomi is yet to officially disclose when the flagship will be launched but going by precedence, that may not be too far away. The device is even rumoured to lunch this February.

