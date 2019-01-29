Mysterious Xiaomi phone with 27W fast charging passes 3C certification; Could it be the Xiaomi Mi 9?

A new Xiaomi phone that has a model number of M1902F1A / M1902F1T has been approved by China’s Compulsory Certificate (3C) authority in China. The charger that has been surfaced on the listing of the smartphone in the 3C database suggests that it is a high-end smartphone from the company.

The 3C listing reveals that the MDY-08-ES charger that is provided with M1902F1A / M1902F1T Xiaomi phone carries support for up to 27W fast charging. The 3C certification of the phone has not revealed any other information on it. The exact identity of the smartphone is not known. Hence, it is difficult to conclude whether it is an upcoming Xiaomi or Redmi smartphone.

The M1902F1A/T model number is a bit similar to that of Xiaomi 8’s M1803E1A/T model number. Hence, there is a possibility that the newly spotted Xiaomi phone could be the Xiaomi Mi 9. Earlier this month, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun had claimed that the Xiaomi Mi 9 will arrive with better fast charging technology.

Xiaomi’s President Lin Bin, CEO Lei Jun and Product Director Tang Weng Thomas seem to be teasing the Feb. 19 date. Even though the company has not confirmed any information on whether it will be holding a launch event on the said date, the rumor mill is speculating that the Xiaomi Mi 9 may arrive early this year and debut on that date.

Unofficial leaked posters of the Xiaomi Mi 9 are now doing rounds on Weibo. The leaked posters show that the Mi 9 will be equipped with an in-screen fingerprint reader and it will be featuring a triple camera setup on its rear.

Previous reports have revealed the Mi 9 will be arriving with a 6.4-inh AMOLED screen and it will be powered by Snapdragon 855 and up to 6 GB of RAM. For photography, it may feature 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 3D ToF lens in its triple camera setup and a front-facing shooter of 24-megapixel. It may receive power from a 3,500mAh battery.