After floating around the rumor mill and making several appearances online in the form of leaks, Xiaomi’s long-awaited Redmi Note 7 smartphone was finally made available to the public earlier this month.

Following in the footsteps of its well-received predecessors, the Redmi Note 7 became an instant hit among Xiaomi fans. Regrettably, it failed to grab the attention of cost-conscious smartphone lovers.

In a bid to ensure even those living on a tight budget can get their hands on the coveted smartphone, the Chinese tech company is now offering the Redmi Note 7 at a lowered price on GeekBuying.

On top of that, we’ll show how you can save a considerable amount of extra money during the checkout process in just a bit. So without further ado, let’s check out the details.

The 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM variant of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 smartphone would normally set you back $258.99, but you can now buy it for just $225.99 on GeekBuying.

Moreover, you can even extend this 13 percent discount by using coupon code GIZ_KEIAAWWA.

The aforesaid coupon helps you get an extra $26 off without breaking a sweat. In other words, you can bring the already lowered asking price of the phone further down to just $199.99 simply by applying the coupon.

An absolute steal at this price, the Redmi Note 7 sports a mammoth 6.3 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a high resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. It has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top for added protection.

Under the hood, it packs a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor along with a highly competent Adreno 512 graphics processing unit for superior gaming and video watching and an uninterrupted advance multitasking experience.

On the photography front, it houses a 48.0MP+5.0MP dual-camera setup on the back and a 13.0MP front shooter for selfies and video chatting.

The phone runs MIUI 9 based on Android 8.1 Oreo OS and draws its juices from a built-in 4000mAh battery that delivers standby time of up to 2-3 days.

Aside from that, the Redmi Note 7 features various useful sensors like gyroscopes, acceleration sensors, distance sensors, ambient light sensors, and electronic compass.

You can visit this link to check out the full specification of the Redmi Note 7 and avail the aforesaid discount, which will be valid for the black color version of the smartphone.

Alternatively, you can go for the 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM gold-tinted model, a 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM variant and a slew of other variants.