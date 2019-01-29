While those looking for fitness gadgets like smartwatches, and fitness bands are highly unlikely to run out of choices, these devices aren’t necessarily easy on your pocketbook.

In a bid to ensure even the cost-conscious buyers can get their tech greedy hands on top-end smartwatches, GeekBuying has launched the ‘Smartwatches of HUAWEI New Arrivals’ promotion.

As part of the aforesaid promo, the Chinese online store will be offering a wide selection of HUAWEI-branded smartwatches at considerably lowered prices.

Moreover, fitness purists can grab a chance to save a considerable amount of extra money by using specific coupons at the time of checking out.

Keeping in line with that, first lucky fifty buyers will qualify for an extra $10 off on the Huawei Honor Magic smartwatch, which can be achieved by applying coupon code CLGIERYD.

Hundred other buyers can get an extra $5 off on the Honor Magic smartwatch when they apply coupon code MHZYWCOP before placing their order. Regrettably, the coupons are slated to expire on February 15th.

Aside from that, the promo features a slew of other well-received smartwatches; however, we’ll be taking a gander at the TicWatch C2 smartwatch which has gone up for sale carrying a dropped price on GeekBuying.

We’ll even show how you can save a considerable amount of extra money at checkout in just a bit. So without further ado, let’s head straight to the details.

TicWatch C2 Smartwatch

The TicWatch C2 sports an easily readable 1.3 Inch AMOLED screen with a high resolution of 360 x 360 pixels for a more vivid viewing experience.

The device comes with a dynamic heart rate monitor that’s capable of accurately monitoring pulses as well as the changes in the active and resting heart rate and even generates a professional heart rate report.

Designed to keep a track of your health and monitor your various activities, the TicWatch C2 comes with a built-in GPS, accelerometer, and gyroscope.

You can make contactless payments using just the smartwatch via Google Pay. In other words, you do not need your wallet or your phone in order to make a payment at the cashier.

It packs a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon W2100 processor, paired with a 512MB of RAM. The smartwatch offers a hearty 4GB of internal storage capacity so that you can download and access your favorite apps through Google Play.



Since it is backed by an international standard rating of IP68, the TicWatch C2 can be carefully worn even while swimming. However, it is imperative for you to bear in mind that it ideal only for the normal cold water environment.

The smartwatch draws its juices from a 400mah battery that delivers standby time of up to 36 hours. The watch is compatible with Android 4.4 (or above) and IOS 9.3 (or above).

While you’d normally expect a top-branded smartwatch offering comparable features to carry a steep price tag, the TicWatch C2 can now be yours for an unbeatable price of just $221.99 on GeekBuying.

This is a 26 percent drop in the device’s original asking price of $299.99, and you can extend it further by applying coupon code GIZ_GGBUZKXP during the checkout process.

The aforesaid coupon helps you get an extra $22 off by bringing the already lowered retail price of the smartwatch further down to just $199.99 before you click the ‘Place Your Order’ button.

You can visit this link to avail the discount, which will be valid for the rose gold, platinum and black color versions of the TicWatch C2 smartwatch for a limited period of time.