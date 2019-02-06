OnePlus made its long-awaited OnePlus 6 smartphone available to the public in May last year.

Much to the delight of OnePlus fans, the Chinese smartphone maker then launched the equally anticipated OnePlus 6T later that same year.

While the OnePlus 6 and 6T didn’t disappoint the huge OnePlus fanbase, the two phones failed to garner popularity among cost-conscious buyers, thanks to the steep price tags they carry. But that’s about to change.

In a bid to make their well-received smartphones available to those living on a tight budget, OnePlus is now offering the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T smartphones at lowered prices on GeekBuying.

Moreover, we’ll even show how you can save a considerable amount of extra money during the checkout process. So without further ado, let’s delve into the details.

OnePlus 6 Smartphone

The coveted OnePlus 6 smartphone isn’t easy on the pocketbook. In fact, the popular 8GB RAM, 256GB ROM variant of the phone will set you back a whopping $1089.99 on both online and offline stores.

The slightly smaller variant that ships with 8GB of RAM and offers 128GB of internal storage capacity, on the other hand, retails for $725.99.

However, taking the phone’s popularity into consideration OnePlus is offering buyers a chance to avail 50 percent off on the larger and 37 percent off on the smaller variants of the phone.

As a result, the 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM model can now be yours for a dropped price of just $459.99.

The variant that comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage capacity now carries a $539.99 price tag.

You can use coupon code GIZ_CGLEMWJX and get $351 off on the bigger model, which can be yours for just $525.99. Note that the aforesaid coupon is not valid for the smaller variant.

You can visit this link to grab the discount. It is worth noting that the promotion sale will end in three days.

OnePlus 6T Smartphone

Sporting a mammoth 6.41-inches display, the OnePlus 6T garnered skyrocketing popularity among those who fancy watching their favorite videos or playing popular games on a big-screen mobile device.

The 6T is loaded with a slew of other top-end features and specifications that make it an irresistible smartphone, despite carrying a steep $812.99 price tag.

If you have restlessly been waiting to get your tech greedy hands on the OnePlus 6T without burning a hole in your pocket, now’s the time.

In collaboration with GeekBuying, OnePlus is giving you a chance to buy the 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM variant of the OnePlus 6T smartphone at a lowered price of just $589.99.

Aside from that, you can extend this 27 percent discount by applying coupon code GIZ_GPZALTHA during the checkout process.

The coupon helps you save $25 more by reducing the phone’s original asking price to just $579.99 before you place your order.

You can visit this link to grab the discount, which will be valid for three days.