Moto Z4 Play juicy leak reveals key details like new 48MP camera, SD675, screen fingerprint and more

Last month, popular tipster @OnLeaks had shared 360-degree renders of the forthcoming Motorola Moto Z4 Play phone. Later, the case renders of the smartphone had also surfaced to leak its design. An Indian publication has now shared vital information on the specifications of the Moto Z4 Play citing an anonymous reliable source.

Moto Z4 Play Specifications (Rumors)

According to the new leak, the Moto Z4 Play will be featuring a 6.2-inch screen that will be equipped with a u-shaped notch and slim bezels around the display. The bottom bezel of the phone could be slightly thick. The phone will be fitted with AMOLED screen and it will be the first Motorola phone to carry support for in-display fingerprint sensor.

Plenty of smartphones such as Redmi Note 7 Pro, Meizu Note 9, Vivo V15 Pro are rumored to be equipped with Snapdragon 675 chipset. The publication reveals that the Moto Z4 Play will be also powered by the same chipset. It is expected to arrive in two models such as 64 GB storage + 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage + 6 GB RAM.

It has further stated that there is no confirmed information on whether the Moto Z4 Play has a dual camera setup or single-lens on its rear. However, there is information about one lens that will be available on the backside of the Z4 Play. It will be featuring a 48-megapixel sensor, but it won’t be the one Samsung sensor found on Galaxy A8s and Redmi Note 7 and also, it won’t be the Sony sensor available on the Honor View 20. The Lenovo-owned firm is expected to use S5KGM1SP sensor by Q Technology.

Read More: Motorola RAZR 2019 concept renders reveals marvelous foldable phone design

The handset is rumored to include a decent battery of 3,600mAh capacity which is likely to carry support for rapid charging. It will come preinstalled with Android 9 Pie OS. The back side of the phone will feature a strip of magnetic pins that will allow users to attach various kinds of Moto Mods such as movie projector, battery pack, boombox speaker and more.

There is no information available on the price of the Moto Z4 Play. As far as the launch date of the smartphone is concerned, it is expected to go official by first half of the year.

(source)