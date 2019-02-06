Get Noteworthy Discounts On Top-Branded Smartphones And Mobile Phone Accessories On AliExpress

Newfangled mobile phones boast a range of awe-inspiring features that make them worth your money. However, those who aren’t willing to spend a lot of money on smartphones end up compromising on quality.



In a bid to make top-branded smartphones and mobile phone accessories available to those living on a tight budget, AliExpress has launched a new promotion.

The Chinese online retail service is offering up to a noteworthy 50 percent off on a wide selection of handsets and other items that either enhance their performance or just make the phones more attractive.

Dubbed as ‘Phones & Accessories,’ the recently kicked-off promo has been split into numerous categories to facilitate and expedite the search process. So without further ado, let’s delve into the details.

You can avail noteworthy discounts on the HOMTOM Ht16, Lenovo A5, and the Lenovo K5 smartphones.



Aside from that, users who end up spending a specific amount of money will qualify to get extra discounts for specific brands.

For the sake of an instance, those spending $18 or more on the promotion page will get a chance to save $2 on TOPK Official Store.

Likewise, users whose cart value is $109 or more will be eligible to get $10 off on Ugreen Official Store.

The mobile phones and accessories have been added to different sections like The Bestsellers, Top Stores, Mobile Phones, Camera & Screen Protectors etc. so that users can find exactly what they are looking for without breaking a sweat.

More importantly, the items featured in the aforesaid categories have now gone up for sale bearing considerably lowered prices.

For example, the ‘Best Sellers’ section features the UMIDIGI F1 smartphone that normally sells for $249.99 on online as well as offline stores.

Thanks to a 21 percent discount which will be valid for the black, red and gold color versions of the phone, you can now buy it for just $197.49 on AliExpress.

The promo also features a ‘Fast Shipping’ section wherein the items are not up for grabs at lowered prices but are also slated to reach your doorstep in a jiffy.

Brand conscious smartphone lovers can head straight to the ‘Top Stores’ section which is brimming with mobile phones and accessories from popular manufacturers like Lenovo, Ulefone, Ugreen, Blackview, and DOOGEE just to name a few.

Each store in the aforesaid section has been assigned a specific coupon code that buyers can apply at checkout in order to save a considerable amount of more money.

Alternatively, you can check out the rest of the categories by heading straight to the promotion page by clicking here. Note that the promo is slated to wrap up soon.