Coolpad Cool 3 with 5.7-inch dewdrop notch display, dual rear cameras, and Android Pie launched in India

Coolpad, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, which launched three Mega-series smartphones in the Indian market last month, has now launched its latest entry-level smartphone in India — Coolpad Cool 3.

The smartphone is priced at Rs. 5,999, which roughly converts to $84 and will be available for purchase through online and offline markets. However, the company has not yet revealed the exact date of availability. The device will be offered in four color options — Midnight Blue, Ruby Black, Ocean Indigo and Teal Green.

Coming to the specifications, the handset features a 5.71-inch LCD display with 1520 x 720 pixels screen resolution that comes with a dewdrop notch. This makes it the most affordable smartphone in the Indian market to feature a dewdrop display.

Under the hood, the device is powered by an entry-level octa-core processor from Unisoc, which was previously known as Spreadtrum. It packs 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage and comes with a microSD card for expanding the phone’s storage capacity.

As for the camera configurations, it comes with an 8-megapixel primary sensor and a 0.3-megapixel secondary depth sensor. At the front, the handset gets a basic 5-megapixel fixed focus camera for selfies and video calling.

Read More: Coolpad 8 launched with a 6.26-inch notched screen, dual cameras and 999 Yuan (approx. $145) pricing

The handset comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security. It runs a slightly customized version of Android 9.0 Pie operating system, which is currently the latest stable version of Android. Connectivity options on the handset include support for Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, and GPS + GLONASS, and is powered by a 3,000mAh battery.