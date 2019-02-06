Looking for a top-branded TV box that can transform your regular television into a Smart TV without emptying your pocket? GeekBuying’s got your back!

The Chinese online store is offering cinephiles who fancy watching their favorite series on a bigger screen in the comfort of their homes a lot to cheer about.

GeekBuying’s latest promotion features a wide selection of top-notch TV boxes that users can now buy at lowered prices.

Dubbed as ‘Top 10 TV Boxes,’ this recently kicked-off promo is also giving cost-conscious buyers a chance to get an extra $5 off on select items in the form of promo code TOP10TV.

We’ll take a gander at a couple of TV boxes that you can buy without breaking the bank. On top of that, we’ll even show how you can save a considerable amount of more money at checkout.

A95X PLUS TV Box

Touted as one of the first TV boxes to run the updated Android 8.1 Oreo OS, the A95X PLUS is designed to deliver an immersive user experience, coupled with reliable efficiency.

The TV box is powered by an Amlogic S905Y2 processor that enables it to support premium 4K UHD video.

Moreover, its powerful 64bit CPU teams up with an ARM Dvalin MP2 GPU to control 4K graphics like no other TV box available in the market today.

The A95X PLUS would normally set you back $97.81, but you can now get your hands on this coveted TV box at a dropped price of just $59.99 on GearBest.

You can even extend this 39 percent discount by applying coupon code GIZ_YMNFNSHD.

The aforesaid coupon helps you save $4 more by reducing the already lowered retail price of the TV box to only $55.99 before you place your order.

You can visit this link to avail the discount. Note that the promo is slated to end in just one day.

H96 MAX+ TV Box

There aren’t too many TV boxes that run on Android 8.1 operating system. TV boxes running on this update to Oreo aren’t easy on the pocketbook.

Much to the relief of those who aren’t willing to spend a lot of money on newfangled TV boxes, the H96 MAX+ has gone up for sale bearing a reduced price on GeekBuying.

The H96 MAX+ usually retails for $103.65, but for a limited period of time, you can buy it for just $59.99 on GeekBuying.

Aside from taking advantage of this 42 percent discount, you can apply coupon code GIZ_TOP10TV and get an extra $5 off.

In other words, you can bring the already reduced asking price of the H96 MAX+ TV box further down to only $54.99 by using the aforesaid coupon.

On the downside, the promo was on the verge of wrapping up at the time of writing.

You can follow this link without wasting time and avail the discount, which will be valid for the 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM variant of the TV box.