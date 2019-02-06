GearBest is deemed as one of China’s best electronic stores that offer cell phones, laptops, tablet PCs and a wide range of other electronic gadgets at unbeatable prices.

Staying true to its notoriety, the Chinese online store is now offering noteworthy discounts on select cameras and accessories.

Aside from that, there are specific coupons you can use to get extra discounts at the time of checking out. We’ll talk about them in just a bit.

FY FEIYUTECH Vimble 2 Handheld Gimbal Stabilizer

If you love taking self-portraits using your smartphone’s front shooter, you’d have realized how difficult it is to ensure your phone camera doesn’t shake while taking a selfie.

Designed exclusively for smartphones, the FY FEIYUTECH Vimble 2 enhances your overall smartphone photography and videography experience.

The FY FEIYUTECH Vimble 2 comes in black and gray color versions and both retail for $107.97 on GearBest.

If you aren’t willing to spend that kind of money on a handheld gimbal stabilizer, all you need to do is to use coupon code 4AD3SH9VGG and save $18.98.

After applying the aforesaid coupon, the original asking price of the FY FEIYUTECH Vimble 2 reduces to just $88.99.

You can visit this link to take advantage of this discount before the coupon expires.

SJCAM SJ8 Plus Native Dual Screen WiFi Action Camera

The SJCAM SJ8 Plus houses NTK96683 and IMX117 sensor with that deliver an impressive video resolution of up to 4K 30fps. Its 12.0MP camera offers a high screen resolution of 4000 x 3000 pixels.

It features a 2.33-inch main screen that has 720 x 480 pixels resolution. Up front, there’s a 0.96 inch OLED display with a screen resolution of 128 x 64 pixels.

The black, as well as white color versions of the SJCAM SJ8 Plus have gone up for sale bearing a $166.14 price tag on GearBest.

You can use coupon code K1RWD0DML3 to bring the original asking price of this feature-rich action camera down to only $138.99 before placing your order.

In other words, you can get $27.15 off simply by using the above-mentioned coupon. On the downside, the coupon is likely to lapse soon.

You can follow this link without wasting time and avail the discount.