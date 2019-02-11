Have you run out of Valentine’s Day gift ideas? Banggood’s got your back!



As part of its latest promotion, Banggood is giving you a chance to choose ideal Valentine’s Day gifts for your loved ones from a wide selection of products.

Dubbed as ‘Valentine’s Day Special Offers,’ this recently kicked off promo has been split into multiple categories so that Banggood users can find what they are looking for without breaking a sweat.

All items featured in the aforesaid categories have gone up for sale bearing heavily discounted price tags. As if that weren’t enough, the Chinese online store is giving its loyal users a chance to save extra money in the form of coupons.

Aside from an exclusive 30% off coupon, some items have been assigned specific coupon codes.

For the sake of an instance, you can use code 1F1BG4 to reduce the original asking price of the Xiaomi Pocophone F1 smartphone or get an extra 10% off on the Emax Tinyhawk Indoor FPV racing drone by using code 10Thawk.

Likewise, you can apply coupon code b0c744 and buy the Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 at a reduced price of just $229.99. Note that the tablet usually retails for $269.99 on both online as well as offline stores.

The ‘Gift Zone’ is brimming with heavily discounted electronic items like the Zeblaze Vibe 4 smartwatch, Xiaomi 2C 20000mAh power bank, the BlitzWolf BW-FYE3 True Wireless Bluetooth earphones etc.

Some of the items included in the above-mentioned category have been assigned specific coupons. For example, the Wingsland M1 RC drone quadcopter usually carries a $184.99 price tag but you can use coupon 03efd7 to reduce its retail price to just $159.29.

You can use coupon code 19bg30% to get 30 percent off on a slew of products available in the next category called ‘Extra 30% Off Coupon.’

Brand conscious buyers, on the other hand, can head straight to the next section called ‘Top Brands Lovers May Like.’ Here you can buy products from popular brands including Eachine, BlitzWolf DANIU, Xiaomi, Digoo, and XANES.

There are sections that comprise ideal Valentine’s Day gifts for men as well as women. As if that weren’t enough, there’s a ‘Singles Love It’ category which targets Banggood users who are single but not lonely.

You can click here to visit the promotion page and check out the rest of the products and buy it at lowered prices.