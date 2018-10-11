Honor Magic 2 Pre-order page goes live on Jingdong

The Honor Magic 2 doesn’t launch until October 31 but there is already a pre-order page that is live on the popular online store, Jingdong (JD.com).

If you are expecting to find out details about the phone from the pre-order page, you will be disappointed. There is no info whatsoever save for a picture of the launch poster. There is a ¥9998 price on the page but we know that is just a placeholder price.

The Honor Magic 2 will come with an AMOLED display which shouldn’t be surprising since it will have an in-display fingerprint scanner. It will be powered by the Kirin 980 processor and should come with GPU Turbo 2.0. Another feature confirmed for the phone is 40W super-fast charging.

The Honor Magic 2 launches October 31 and it will join the OPPO Find X as one of the phones with a slider and a screen-to-body ratio close to 100%.

(Source, Via)