Nokia 8110 4G VoLTE phone powered by KaiOS launched in India for Rs. 5,999 ($81)

Along with the Nokia 3.1 Plus, HMD Global also launched its Nokia 8110 4G ‘Banana’ phone in India. The phone was originally unveiled at Mobile World Congress (MWC) at Barcelona earlier this year.

The feature phone is the company’s modern take on its original Nokia 8110 phone that was released in 1996. The original device was the first in the company’s ‘high-end’ 8000-series.

In the new Nokia 8110 4G phone, the company has retained the slider design and the curved body. The only that seems that the company has ditched is the antenna at the top. The slider design on the phone enables “slide to answer” and “slide to cancel” functionality.

As for the specifications, the phone flaunts a 2.4-inch QVGA curved display and is powered by Qualcomm’s 205 dual-core mobile platform. The device packs 512MB of RAM and comes with 4GB of built-in storage, which can be further expanded up to 32GB using a microSD card.

Coming to the software, the phone runs KaiOS — the same software that is present on the Jio Phone. Thanks to the presence of KaiOS, the phone provides access to select bunch of applications, which includes WhatsApp, YouTube, and a few Google apps. The company is also offering its iconic Snake game, albeit in a newly revamped version.

It features a 2-megapixel camera on the back, along with an LED flash. The phone’s connectivity options includes 4G VoLTE with hotspot, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, a Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The device also comes with IP52 drip protection. The handset is backed by a 1,500mAh battery which the company claims can deliver up to 9.32 hours of talktime on VoLTE, and 25 days of 4G LTE standby time.

In India, the Nokia 8110 4G is priced at Rs. 5,999, which roughly converts to $81. It will be available for purchase from 24th October, through online as well as offline stores, in two color options — Banana Yellow and Traditional Black.