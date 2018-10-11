Render and specs of alleged Nubia Hipad gaming tablet leaks

We are looking forward to the launch of the Nubia X dual-screen smartphone on October 31 but there is a possibility we may also get a new device from the manufacturer. A new leak has surfaced online and it is of a device called the Nubia Hipad.

The Nubia Hipad is a gaming tablet and the leak reveals the specs as well as an official render. The front of the tablet isn’t unusual – thick bezels on all sides – but the rear has a familiar design. The Nubia Hipad shares a similar design to the Nubia Red Magic gaming phone. It has red colored vents and a LED strip in the middle.

Coming down to specs, the Nubia Hipad has a 10.1-inch IPS screen. Unfortunately, the resolution isn’t stated. The tablet is said to be powered by MediaTek’s Helio X27 processor and has a Mali T880 GPU. RAM is 3GB and storage is 32GB. The storage should definitely be expandable.

The Nubia Hipad will have a battery capacity of 7000mAh and support for dual-band Wi-Fi. It will also run android Oreo. There is no mention of the camera configuration.

READ MORE: Nubia Z18 Van Gogh Stars Collector’s Edition goes on sale again for 3,599 yuan ($524)

Nubia hasn’t confirmed that they are working on a tablet and even if they are, the specs and design might be different. So we advise you take this with a pinch of salt.

(Source, Via)