Xiaomi Mi 6S Geekbench listing reveals Android 9 Pie, SD835 and 6 GB RAM

Two listings of the unannounced Xiaomi Mi 6S smartphone have appeared on Geekbench benchmarking platform. It seems to be a new variant of the Xiaomi Mi 6 flagship smartphone from 2017.

The Geekbench listing of the Xiaomi Mi 6S reveals that it is powered by the same Snapdragon 835 chipset that is present under the hood of the older Xiaomi Mi 6 smartphone. It also borrows 6 GB of RAM from the Xiaomi Mi 6 smartphone. In the single-core test of Geekbench, the Xiaomi Mi 6s has scored 1747 points. In the multi-core test, it has recorded a score of 7039.

There is no other information on the specs of the Xiaomi Mi 6S. Probably, the Mi 6S may also arrive in 4 GB RAM edition. The handset could be equipped with a dual camera setup on its rear. If the smartphone exists for real, the Chinese manufacturer may soon roll out its teasers in the near future.

As present, Xiaomi fans are eagerly waiting for Xiaomi to confirm the launch date of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 flagship phone. It is speculated that the Xiaomi Mi Note 4 smartphone may also get announced alongside the Mi MIX 3. Both the phones were speculated to launch on Oct. 15. However, since there is no confirmation on the launch date, it appears the company may announce these phones by the end of this month.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 will be arriving with a manual slider design for higher screen space. It is expected to arrive with some other features such as AMOLED screen, 3D facial recognition, in-screen fingerprint scanner and Snapdragon 845 chipset. As of this writing, there is no information available on the specifications of the Mi Note 4.

If the Mi MIX 3 launches by the end of this month, its arrival will clash with OnePlus 6T which is launching on Oct. 30 and Honor Magic 2 and Nubia X that are scheduled to go official on Oct. 31. The Chinese manufacturer has a busy schedule ahead since it is also expected to announce the Redmi Note 6 Pro that has already launched in Thailand earlier this month.

