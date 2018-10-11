Xiaomi Mi MIX 3, Honor Magic 2 key details like slider design and UD fingerprint scanner leaked again

Xiaomi is yet to confirm on the launch date of the Mi MIX 3. Rumors have it that the company may announce by the end of this month. The Honor Magic 2 is also scheduled to go official by the end of this month. The key features of the smartphone have already surfaced in the recent reports. Today, industry expert Mocha RQ has also revealed some details on the Mi MIX 3 and Honor Magic 2 which corroborates with the rumors surrounding both phones.

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 and Honor Magic 2 smartphone that is scheduled to go official on Oct. 31 are equipped with manual slider design. According to Mocha RQ, both smartphones are equipped with sliding cameras. This probably means that the cameras of both smartphones will be placed on their slider. The Mi MIX 3 and Magic 2 will also feature AMOLED screens supplied by Samsung. Also, these phones will feature in-display fingerprint scanner.

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 is rumored to powered by Snapdragon 845 chipset. However, a recent report had claimed that it will be driven by yet to be announced Snapdragon 855. This rumor sounds too good to be true. On the other side, the Honor Magic 2 will be fueled by the world’s first 7nm chipset – the Kirin 980. These phones are also speculated to feature up to 8 GB of RAM. The slider design on both phones will allow them to offer nearly 100-percent screen space. The Mi MIX 3 and Honor Magic 2 are also rumored to feature 3D structured light module for 3D face scanning.

The arrival of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 may clash with Honor Magic 2. Which one of them will be a better smartphone? Share us your views by posting your comments below.

