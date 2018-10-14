Nubia X (NX616J) Geekbench listings confirm key specs

Multiple instances of Nubia NX616J smartphone that is believed to debut as Nubia X have been spotted on Geekbench benchmarking platform. The listings have revealed some of the key specs of the smartphone.

The Nubia NX616J listing reveals that it is preinstalled with Android 8.1 Oreo OS. The Snapdragon 845 chipset powers the smartphone along with 6 GB of RAM. All the listings of the Nubia NX616J that have surfaced so far on the benchmarking platform carry the same specs. In the screenshot shown below, the handset has scored 2108 and 7275 points in single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. In another listing, it has scored 2318 and 7988 points in single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

Nubia has recently confirmed that it will be hosting a launch event on Oct. 31 to announce the next smartphone. Some rumors have claimed that it would be called Nubia Z18s, but the launch event poster has suggested that it will be Nubia X. The Master Lu Chinese benchmarking platform has revealed that it will be available in 8 GB RAM edition. The handset had also appeared on TENAA with full specifications at the end of the previous month.

The TENAA listing of the Nubia NX616J has revealed that it will be arriving with a main LCD display of 6.26 inches that carries support for Full HD+ resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. It is equipped with a second display on its rear that carries support for 5.1 inches that produces HD+ resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels.

There is no selfie camera on the Nubia NX616J. Instead, its secondary screen function as camera viewfinder for 24-megapixel + 16-megapixel dual lens setup. The 128 GB storage of the phone is expected to arrive with 8 GB of RAM whereas its 64 GB storage model may feature 6 GB of RAM. It is preinstalled with Android 8.1 Oreo OS. The handset receives power from 3,800mAh battery that carries support for rapid charging. The handset is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint reader. It measures 153.1 x 73.3 x 8.65mm and it weighs 178 grams. It is expected to release in Gold and Black color variants. At present, there is no information available on the pricing of the Nubia X.

