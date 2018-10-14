Honor 8X launch date for India is October 16

In the previous month, Huawei’s sub-brand had introduced the Honor 8X and Honor 8X Max smartphones in China. While the Honor 8X came with a 6.5-inch display, the larger Honor 8X Max with a massive screen of 7.12 inches. Honor India has now confirmed that it will be launching the Honor 8X smartphone in India on Oct. 16. There is no confirmation on whether the Chinese manufacturer will be bringing the Honor 8X Max in India or if it plans to launch it a bit later.

Less than 48 hours to go for the most-awaited launch of #Honor8X!

Get ready to witness the Xtraordinary in the live webcast on Facebook, Twitter & Youtube on 16th October from 11.30am onwards! #BeyondLimits pic.twitter.com/DEKnxM5qPw — Honor India (@HiHonorIndia) October 14, 2018

The Honor 8X launch event will be held in India on Oct. 16 at 11:30 AM onwards. The unveil event will be broadcasted live on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. On the same day, the company will be hosting an event in London to announce the Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20X and Mate 20 Porsche Design smartphones.

Coming back to Honor 8X, it comes with a 6.5-inch waterdrop notch IPS LCD display that produces 1080 x 2340 pixels of Full HD+ resolution. The smartphone boasts a screen-to-body ratio of more than 91 percent and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The TUV Rheinland certified screen promises blue light protection. The handset features 2.5D glass panel on the rear and a metallic frame.

The Kirin 710 chipset is present under the hood of the Honor 8X. The SoC is supported by 6 GB of RAM and it has an inbuilt storage of 128 GB. There is an f/2.0 aperture 16-megapixel camera sitting at the front of the phone. The back panel of the handset is equipped with 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel vertical dual camera setup. Honor has packed some interesting photography features such as AI scene recognition, portrait mode, slow-motion video shooting and time-lapse photography.

The EMU 8.2 flavored Android 8.1 Oreo OS comes loaded on the martphone. The handset is equipped with GPU Turbo technology for accelerated graphics performance. The 3,750mAh battery carries support for 10W charging through microUSB. A fingerprint reader is present on the backside of the phone.

The Honor 8X variants such as 64 GB storage + 4 GB RAM, 64 GB storage + 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage + 6 GB RAM are respectively priced at 1,399 Yuan (~$202), 1,599 Yuan (~$231) and 1,899 Yuan (~$274). There is no information available on the pricing of Honor 8X for India. Probably, it may carry a starting price of around Rs. 15,000.