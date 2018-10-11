Honor 8C Hands On pictures: A decent budget version of the 8X

Honor launched the Honor 8C today and it basically a budget phone with a starting price of 1099 Yuan ($158). Despite the decent pricing, the Honor 8C comes with a capable Snapdragon 632 chipset which makes it the first device to utilise the new chipset from Qualcomm.

The Honor 3C design is very similar to the Honor 8X except that it is cheaper. To slice off the price, Honor utilised a plastic back panel for the design. There is also a lower SDM632 than the Kirin 710, Huawei’s latest mid-performer SoC used on the 8X. The device packs a lesser 6.26-inch display with an HD+ resolution of 1520x720p. The model uses a 19:9 aspect ratio meaning it actually has a body like a 5.5-inch device. It equally comes with only a small notch and a small chin on the front with a display Honor says has an 86.6% screen ratio.

The Honor 8C is available in 4GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variants. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based EMUI 8.2 but we expect Android Pie update to hit the device soon. The camera design is also similar to the Honor 8X in design as it is aligned vertically with the LED flash underneath. There is also a badge under indicating the camera is an AI shooter. You also get a 4000mAh battery onboard the phone but there is no fast charging technology. Check out some pictures of the Honor 8C from below.