Nokia 2.1V is a Verizon exclusive version of the Nokia 2.1

The Nokia 2.1 launched in May alongside the Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 5.1. The smartphone is an Android Go device, unlike its siblings which are Android One phones. It has been revealed that HMD Global will launch a special version of the phone called the Nokia 2.1V for US carrier, Verizon.

The info was revealed on Twitter by Evan Blass and he shared a photo of the Nokia 2.1V’s rear which has a Verizon branding at the bottom. There isn’t likely any changes going on inside the phone, so we expect it to share the same specs as the regular Nokia 2.1 down to the OS which is Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition). However, we do expect it to have a number of Verizon apps pre-installed.

The Nokia 2.1 has a 5.5-inch HD screen with stereo front-facing speakers at the top and bottom bezel. It is powered by the Snapdragon 425 processor which is paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of expandable storage.

We haven't seen a Nokia-branded handset on Verizon since the Windows Phone-powered Lumias. Now it's poised to make an Android-flavored return, with the Nokia 2.1V. pic.twitter.com/GBLtB5KGrT — Evan Blass (@evleaks) October 11, 2018

The phone has a single 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera. There is no fingerprint scanner but it has a 3.5mm audio jack and a more than sufficient 4000mAh battery.

READ MORE: Nokia 3.1 Plus with 5.99-inch HD+ display and MediaTek P22 SoC launched in India

The Nokia 2.1V in the image above is the Gray-Silver version. We can’t say if it will be available in more color variants until it officially launches.

(Source)