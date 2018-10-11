Honor 8X arrives in the UK for £225 unlocked

The Honor 8X is already making its way to countries outside China. It already landed in the UK yesterday and it will be announced later this evening in Prague, Czech Republic.

If you live in the UK, you can purchase the phone right away from Clove where it is priced at £187.50 (£225 including tax) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB model. The store has it in Blue and Black.

The official Honor online store also has it for sale but it won’t ship until October 16 and it costs more at £229.99. It is also available in only Blue and Black and the same configuration as above. It doesn’t seem as if Amazon will be stocking this model.

READ MORE: Honor executive confirms 40W Super-fast Charging and more for the Magic 2

The Honor 8X comes with a 6.5-inch notched screen with a 2340 x 1080 resolution. It has a Kirin 710 processor under its hood, dual 20MP + 2MP rear cameras, and a 16MP front-facing camera. The Honor 8X has a 6GB RAM variant but that isn’t available in the UK. The phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, runs EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and packs a 3750mAh battery.

(Via)