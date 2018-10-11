ZTE Axon 9 Pro official reservation page in China hints at October 15 launch

The Axon 9 Pro is the first smartphone from ZTE after the lifting of sanctions on the use of U.S technology by the U.S government. The device was first unveiled at IFA Berlin 2018 last month with a stunning design along with a hefty price tag. The device is yet to be launched in China but that won’t be for long. ZTE has officially rolled out reservation activities for the Axon 9 Pro for the Chinese market. The reservation page on ZTE Mall interestingly contains a countdown which ends in about 4 days time.

Something tells us the flagship phone will be launched on October 15 when the countdown will end. This falls in line with an earlier rumour that the device will be launched in China by mid-October. The reservation page only lists the price tag as x999 yuan for the 8GB+256GB variant meaning the price is still being kept secret. It will likely be announced officially during the launch. However, the 6GB+128GB variant was announced with a price tag of 649 euros (~$757) in Europe. The price in China will likely be slightly lower.

Some of the features that make the Axon 9 Pro tickle include the Snapdragon 845 chipset at the helms as well as its IP 68 level water and dust resistant premium-looking build. The camera setup also promises some firepower with a 20-megapixel + 12-megapixel vertical dual camera combo at the rear and a 20-megapixel selfie snapper up front.

