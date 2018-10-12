OnePlus 6T Geekbench listing reveals it will come with Android Pie

The OnePlus 6T will launch in about two weeks. OnePlus has already confirmed a bunch of key features of the phone but there are still more we do not know yet. There is a chance some if not all of these unknown details will become public knowledge before the launch date. Take for example this Geekbench result of the phone that reveals an important detail.

The OnePlus 6T was benchmarked as the FS FS P8801. The result confirms the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 845 processor and will have 8GB of RAM. There will also be a 6GB RAM variant as is the tradition with OnePlus phones.

The above details are not new though. The big info in the benchmark result is the version of Android the phone is running which is Android 9 Pie. This is actually a big deal because it is the first time a OnePlus’ T-device will be running the latest version of Android out of the box.

The OnePlus 3T for example launched with Android 6.0 Marshmallow even though Android 7.0 Nougat was already official. The OnePlus 5T also ran Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box even though Google had already released Android Oreo. So you see why this is a big deal?

OnePlus isn’t the only manufacturer that will launch a phone running the latest version of Android. Huawei’s upcoming Mate 20 series will also run Android Pie out of the box. If these manufacturers can do this, then you should understand why we have an issue with LG releasing the LG V40 ThinQ with Android Oreo.

