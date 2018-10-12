Xiaomi MIJIA Walkie Talkie 1S launched with more features but same 249 yuan ($36) price tag

Xiaomi has officially announced the arrival of a new walkie-talkie device under the MIJIA brand. The Xiaomi MIJIA Walkie Talkie 1S, as it is called, takes over from the Mijia Walkie-Talkie that was launched in March last year. The first-gen MIJIA Walkie-Talkie was well received when it went on sale and even cornered the Good Design Award for 2017 for its sleek quality build. The device was available in white and blue and boasts of up to 8 days standby time.

The new MIJIA Walkie-Talkie 1S comes with a lighter and thinner design and the performance is more powerful. It is also portable and now comes with a clip at the back. It also comes with a 3W transmission power which means the range is extended. This model offers up to 5 days long standby time. Just like the first-gen walkie-talkie, it also comes with FM Radio so apart from communication, you also get entertained. It supports azimuth sharing.

The MIJIA Walkie-Talkie will go on sale on October 16 simultaneous on Mi Mall, Mi Home, Jingdong (JD.com), Tmall, Suning and other channels. It is also available in White and Blue colours.