Xiaomi MIJIA Walkie-Talkie 1S Hands on: So much sleekness for a walkie-talkie

Apart from the highly popular smartphone division, Xiaomi has several products ranging from smart home gadgets to cameras and several others, under its MIJIA brand. It’s been over two weeks since a new product was launched under the MIJIA brand. The product is the Xiaomi MIJIA Walkie-Talkie 1S. The name should sound familiar since its predecessor is a popular one. We got some cool hands-on pictures of the MIJIA Walkie Talkie 1S courtesy of Chinese blog Evolife.cn.

If you find the design of the first-generation MIJIA Walkie Talkie attractive, you will definitely fall in love this one. Xiaomi trimmed down the size of this model. It comes with a more compact and minimalist design. Xiaomi MIJIA Walkie-Talkie 1S is said to be 41% thinner and 43% lighter than the first-gen model. It weighs just 114g with a thickness of 14mm while the body is 24mm wide. The smaller size means a slightly smaller battery capacity as it packs a 2190mAh battery unlike the 2600mAh cell on the first-gen model. The battery offers up to 5 days standby time and can last up to 16 hours when used continuously.

The Xiaomi MIJIA Walkie-Talkie 1S solid build also includes a new speaker design which is meant to give it clearer and louder sound output. The maximum volume is increased by an impressive 162% from the previous model which makes it effective for use in a noisy environment. The frequency range is also increased, ranging from 300Hz to 1kHz. Just like the first-gen walkie-talkie, it also comes with FM Radio so apart from communication, you also get entertained. For connectivity, the device comes with a 3.5mm audio jack and Bluetooth 4.0. So, you can decide to use it hands-free. Yes, there is also a hook to strap it to your pocket. There’s a MIJIA Walkie-Talkie app which enables users to share their positions with colleagues and to also set up the device in addition to using the physical buttons on the body. In addition, there is microUSB port lying near the headphone jack with a dust plug covering the two.

Read Also: Xiaomi launches Wemax One laser projector and Wemax S1 subwoofer for sale on Youpin website

As for the price, Xiaomi still retains the 249 yuan ($36) price tag of the first-gen model on the MIJIA Walkie Talkie 1S. The gadget is available as a pair and it comes in White and Blue colours with a sleek coating. The walkie-talkie is already available to buy outside China via online retailers like GearBest, Banggood, Geekbuying and others, but at a higher price. Meanwhile, you can check out some more pictures of the gadget from below.