Honor FlyPods wireless earbuds will launch October 31

AirPods, TicPods and now FlyPods! Honor is joining the wireless earbuds train and they have named it FlyPods.

Along with the Magic 2 and the Honor Watch, Huawei’s sub-brand will also announce the FlyPods wireless earbuds on October 31. This is their own take on Apple‘s AirPods.

The poster shows a partial outline of the earbuds and we can tell it will have a stem just like the AirPods. Expect the usual features we have seen from other wireless earbuds such as touch controls, noise isolation, and a rechargeable case.

Huawei was supposed to announce a new version of its own wireless earbuds, the FreeBuds at the Mate 20 event in London but it didn’t. Images of the FreeBuds 2 surfaced online ahead of the event and they showed Huawei has changed the design.

The leak also revealed the second generation earbuds will have a new feature called Bone Sensor that captures users’ voices via bone conduction technology and uses AI to distinguish between the voice of its owner and that of others. The FreeBuds 2 is also said to have a better battery life. There is a chance Huawei may launch it next year along with the P30 series.

