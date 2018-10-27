Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 vs Vivo NEX S vs Meizu 16 Plus: Specs Comparison

2018 is the year of aesthetical innovation in the smartphones market, and the newly-announced Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is a perfect example of it. But the device which started this trend in 2018 is Vivo NEX S with its pop up front camera. In this comparison, we will compare Xiaomi Mi Mix 3, Vivo NEX S and, given its quality-price ratio, another device from another Chinese company which is trying to conquer the affordable flagships sector: Meizu 16 Plus.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 vs Vivo NEX S vs Meizu 16 Plus

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 Vivo NEX S Meizu 16 Plus DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 157.9 x 74.7 x 8.5 mm, 218 g 162 x 77 x 8 mm, 199 g 160.4 x 78.2 x 7.3 mm, 182 g DISPLAY 6.39 inches, 1080 x 2340p (Full HD+), Super AMOLED 6.59 inches, 1080 x 2316p (Full HD+), Super AMOLED 6.5 inches, 1080 x 2160p (Full HD+), 18:9 ratio, Super AMOLED PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, octa-core 2.8 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, octa-core 2.8 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, octa-core 2.8 GHz MEMORY 6 GB RAM, 128 GB – 8 GB RAM, 128 GB – 8 GB RAM, 256 GB – 10 GB RAM, 512 GB 8 GB RAM, 128 GB – 8 GB RAM, 256 GB 6 GB RAM, 128 GB – 8 GB RAM, 128 GB – 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SOFTWARE Android 9 Pie, MIUI 10 Android 8.1 Oreo, Funtouch OS Android 8.0 Oreo, Flyme OS CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS CAMERA Dual 12 + 12 MP, f/1.8 OIS

Dual 24 + 2 MP front camera Dual 12 and 5 MP, f/1.8 and f/2.4

8 MP f/2.0 front camera Dual 16 + 20 MP, f/1.8 + f/2.6, OIS

20 MP, f/2.0 front camera BATTERY 3200 mAh, fast charging with Quick Charge 4.0+, wireless charging 4000 mAh, fast charging 22W 3570 mAh, fast charging with mCharge 4.0 ADDITIONAL FEATURES Dual SIM slot, pop up cameras Dual SIM slot, pop up cameras Dual SIM slot

Design

As it features the highest screen-to-body ratio and it has the first pop up camera in the market, as well as the thinnest design, I think that Vivo NEX S wins the design comparison. It is a definitely more attractive device, even though there are only marginal differences between it and Xiaomi Mi Mix 3. The only disadvantage is represented by its bigger dimensions, but it also has a bigger display.

Display

Talking about the display, I would pick the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 for a simple reason: if we base on the specs on the paper, it should provide a better color reproduction. Why? Simple: because it boasts the HDR technology. On the other hand, Meizu 16 Plus has the biggest screen which is very useful for productivity and games.

Hardware/Software

Given that all of these devices feature a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset under the hood, the only important difference between their hardware sides is represented by memory configurations. And on this aspect, Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is the winner as it is available with up to 10 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of internal storage. The internal storage may be even more important than you expected as these phones do not feature a micro SD slot to expand it.

Camera

The cameras which should provide the best overall performance should be the ones of Xiaomi Mi Mix 3. It features 4-axis OIS on the rear side and even a dual camera on the front side: the most impressive setup of the trio. The second place is for Meizu 16 Plus featuring OIS, laser autofocus and a six-LED flash on the back.

Battery

Vivo NEX S has the biggest battery with a capacity of 4000 mAh, even though it is not the thickest phone. And it also provides a way longer battery life than its opponents. Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is disappointing with just 3200 mAh (but it is the only one which can be charged wirelessly), while Meizu 16 Plus sits in the middle.

Price

The launch price of Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is about $571/€500, Meizu 16 Plus starts from $548/€480 and Vivo NEX S starts from $800/€700. The best value for money phone is definitely Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 because of its price and its outstanding camera performance, but overall I like Vivo NEX S slightly more because of its bigger battery.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 vs Vivo NEX S vs Meizu 16 Plus: PRO and CONS

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3

PROS

Full borderless design

In-display fingerprint reader

Outstanding hardware

Awesome camera

Affordable price

CONS

Smaller battery

Vivo NEX S

PROS

High screen-to-body ratio

Bigger battery

Awesome hardware

In-display fingerprint reader

CONS

More expensive

Meizu 16 Plus

PROS

Nice display

Amazing hardware

Good price

Big battery

CONS