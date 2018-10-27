Honor Watch shown off in promotional images and new poster, supports payment

The Hoore event scheduled for October 31 will not only be for the launch of the Magic 2 but also for the Honor Watch. The watch is expected to pack interesting features one of which is payment support. Honor has released a bunch of promotional images (and a new poster) that give us a closer look at at the smartwatch.

The Honor Watch has a circular dial and a stainless steel frame. The rim has a tachymeter scale and there are two buttons on the right side. One of the buttons has a red marking and the other is plain. The strap in the poster seems to be made of rubber and has a two-tone design. The promotional images below show that there is a leather variant too.

The promotional images don’t show the watch up close save for one which also confirms that the watch has support for contactless payment. However, each of the images shows the watch with a different face, so it is safe to say this is a full smartwatch and not a hybrid.

According to Twitter user @RODENT950 who shared an image of the poster, the Honor Watch may have been developed in collaboration with Audi just like they did with the Honor Play smartphone.

Registration for the watch already begun on October 23 across various platforms.

