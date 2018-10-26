EMUI 9.0 is now available for Honor Play, Honor 10 GT, and Honor V10

Today, Huawei announced that it will be releasing the latest EMUI 9.0 user interface based on Android 9 Pie for three Honor devices — Honor Play, Honor 10 GT, and Honor V10. However, the update will currently be limited to only 20,000 users.

To get a hold of this new update, the users can go to the “Member Service” and click on “Service” and select the “Upgrade Early Adoption” option. There, click on the “One-Click Upgrade” and you’ll be among the first ones to try the new update.

The new EMUI 9.0 update brings various new changes along with all the features of Android 9.0 Pie. The customised skin comes with plenty of bug fixes and enhancements over the EMUI 8.0. The new UI is better optimised for full view displays and carries additional AI based features.

It also brings the Computer Mode Version 2.0, wireless universal screen projection through Miracast, one-click screen capture, and HuaweiShare for faster file transfers, among others. There is also a new password manager capable of auto-filling passwords using ID verification from the fingerprint scanner or via facial recognition.

The settings menu has also been trimmed down by 10 percent. It also comes with GPU Turbo 2.0 which reduces the touch response of the phone by 36 percent and adds a new app assistant. This new GPU 2.0 feature will support four more games: Vainglory, Arena of Valor, Rules of Survival, and NBA 2K18, in addition to PUBG and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.

Thanks to Android Pie, it also gets navigation gestures. Android Pie also has a new feature called Adaptive Battery which uses machine learning to improve power management.

For the second batch of EMUI 9.0 update, along with Honor smartphone, the company also plans to roll out the update to six Huawei smartphone, including Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, Mate 10 Porsche Edition, Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, and Mate RS Porsche Edition.