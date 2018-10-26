Xiaomi launches Wemax One laser projector and Wemax S1 subwoofer for sale on Youpin website

Most of the products released under the Mi brand is not all manufactured by Xiaomi. In most cases, they are manufactured by third-party companies that are part of the Xiaomi ecosystem. One such product is the popular Mi Band models that were manufactured by Huami technologies. Another clear example is the Mi Laser Projector. The product is manufactured by Fengmi (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd. The company recently launched its own branded laser projector that is dubbed Wemax One. The product has now been listed on Xiaomi Youpin for sale in China with a hefty 12990 yuan ($1870) price tag. In case you are at a loss why the price is so high, it is because the Wemax One is bundled with a subwoofer called Wemax S1.

The Wemax One laser projector is available in a basic version and a professional version with varying prices. The basic version with the Wemax S1 subwoofer is priced at 12,999 yuan ($1870). There is a Wemax One professional version which is bundled with anti-glare projector screen with a higher 16,999 yuan ($2446) price tag. Finally, the complete package comprising the laser projector, the Wemax S1 subwoofer and the projector screen costs 17,999 yuan (around $2590).

The Xiaomi Wemax One Laser Projector is very similar to the Mi Laser Projector in terms of design and most of the features. However, instead of 5000 Lumen, the light source brightness on the Wemax One can reach up to 7000 lumens which is of theater screen level. The actual display brightness is 1688 ANSI Lumens which is still impressive. The laser projector uses an advanced laser fluorescence display technology (ALPD 3.0) with a shelf life of 25,000 hours which translates to up to 34 years usage if the projector is used for 2 hours daily. A daily usage of up to 4 hours can still guarantee up to 17 years of usage, meaning the laser is ultra-durable and long lasting. The projector’s two core technologies are the light source technology manufactured by the Light Peak photoelectric company while the imaging technology chip in use was made by Texas Instruments and Guangfeng photoelectric custom R&D.

The new Wemax One Laser projector is capable of displaying up to a maximum of 150 inches with 1920 x 1080p resolution. The projector provides a red light ratio of 16% to 18%, wide color gamut, color quasi, with contrast comparable to the laser studio 3000: 1 screen contrast. The projector also diffuses its direct light source, allowing for more eye protection. The sound quality is also of high quality, and with the Wemax S1 subwoofer, it couldn’t be any better. Thus, the Wemax One can indeed provide theatre-level audio-visuals right in the comfort of the sitting room.

The new laser projector is already available outside China via e-retailers like GearBest but the Wemax S1 subwoofer is yet get listed.

