PUBG Mobile 0.9.0 update brings Halloween-themed content, new challenges, and more

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Mobile (PUBG Mobile) has received a content update, which is now available for download on the App Store and Google Play store. The new 0.9.0 update delivers both tricks and treats to the more than 20 million daily active PUBG MOBILE players, with an all-new night mode on the Erangel map, as well as Halloween-themed in-game content, including new weapons and vehicles, balancing improvements and more.

The update comes just a month after the introduction of the rugged and dense Sanhok map as Tencent Games and PUBG Corp continues to amplify and enhance the gaming experience with new features. It includes:

Night Mode: Classic Mode in Erangel will now alternate between day and night, and players can loot for Night Vision Goggles.

Spooky Decorations: All maps now feature fresh Halloween decorations including haunting grenade explosions, lootable scarecrow dead body crates and more.

Halloween Purchases: Players can now unlock exclusive Halloween weapon and vehicle skins and customize unique outfits with an assortment of colors and logos.

Along with this, the new update also comes with several new social features and balances, including Matchmaking Improvements, Spectator Mode, Crew Challenge, New Weapons and Vehicles, Improved Performance, and Balance issues.

PUBG Mobile recently crossed its latest milestone with over 100 million installs on the Google Play store. It achieved the 100 million download mark on Android in just four months while downloads in China from the Google Play Store are not included in this figure.

According to the data from SensorTower, thanks to the game’s availability on Android, PUBG Mobile dominates Asia and China while the US is making up about 30 percent of the revenue. Also, the company is active in bringing new features to the game and is well-optimised to even run on low-end devices.