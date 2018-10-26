Nubia Red Magic 2 gaming phone officially teased with dual cooling sytems (Air + Liquid)

Xiaomi has launched its Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone, Asus is here with its ROG gaming smartphone and Razer Phone 2 has also been announced. Now, Nubia is readying its 2nd generation Red Magic 2 smartphone with some extraordinary features. Today, Red Magic took to Weibo and teased its dual cooling system. Interestingly, it will pack both air and liquid cooling system to keep it cool even during extensive gaming usage.

Now, it would be interesting to see the pricing and battery capacity details of the device. It’s 10 GB RAM will help the device to unleash the full gaming experience. Further, there will be a 3D surround sound and 4D shock features. The Red Magic 2 has a single rear camera with a hexagonal LED flash. As like of other gaming smartphones, it will also feature LED lights. As per earlier teasers and reports, it will carry a horizontal blue LED RGB light bar.

The 4D shock technology is still uncovered, but we expect that it would carry dual vibration motors to give users another dimension of feeling. These shocks or vibrations will allow users to facilitate while playing games. In other words, we can say it’s a PS4 like Haptic feedback feature which might make a debut under the 4D shock technology.

It is expected to launch alongside Nubia X on October 31, but nothing is confirmed as of now. Its predecessor Nubia Red Magic went on sale with 64 GB storage + 6 GB RAM edition with a price tag of 2,099 (~$300) in China.

We have to wait for some more time as Nubia has not confirmed for an official launch date of Red Magic 2. Do you have any expectations regarding the Nubia Red Magic 2?

