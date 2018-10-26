Honor Magic 2 new renders reveal its three color gradient variants

The Honor Magic 2 will be announced on Wednesday in the coming week. Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has already shared official renders of the smartphone through which the front and rear designs of its Blue and Red color gradient versions. Fresh renders of the smartphone have surfaced through an unofficial source today. The new renders also showcase the appearance of the Silver variant besides the other color variants.

The new render of the Honor Magic 2 showcases its manual slider design. The color gradient rear of the phone features a vertically arranged triple camera unit.

The backside of the phone has ‘AI Vision” mentioned next to the triple camera unit. The branding of the company can be seen towards the bottom of the back panel. The bezels surrounding the display of the Honor Magic 2 are quite thin which suggests that the phone will boasting an impressive screen space.

One of the images showcases the thin profile of the Magic 2 smartphone. According to the TENAA listing of the phone, the handset will be measuring 8.3mm in thickness. A leaked video that had surfaced in the recent past had revealed that the phone would be also arriving in Black option apart from the aforementioned color models.

The Magic has already appeared on TENAA with all its specifications. The handset will be featuring the 6.39-inch AMOLED display that will offer full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. It will be arriving with an in-screen fingerprint scanner. The handset will be fueled by Kirin 980 chipset. The handset will receive power from a 3,000mAh battery.

The slider of the Honor Magic 2 will be featuring a 16-megapixel front camera which will be accompanied by 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel ToF cameras that could be responsible for features like 3D facial scanning, AR and Mixed Reality.

The backside of the phone is expected to feature 16-megapixel + 20-megapixel + 16-megapixel triple camera system. The Magic 2 will be arriving with EMUI based Android 9 Pie OS. The 128 GB and 256 GB storage editions of the Magic 2 are expected to arrive with 6 GB and 8 GB of RAM. As of this writing, there are no details available on the pricing of the smartphone.

(source)